First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $362.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $350.99 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

