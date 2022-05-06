First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $20.68 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO opened at $543.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $565.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,522. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

