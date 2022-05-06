First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $25.44 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,661 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $25,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $185.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.23 and its 200 day moving average is $211.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $182.38 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

