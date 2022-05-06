First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 67,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 141,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

