First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,081 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.