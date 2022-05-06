First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $30.25 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2,721.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,875 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $30,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

