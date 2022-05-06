First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 36.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $203.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

