First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,073 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after buying an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,966,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,306,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $165.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.11. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

