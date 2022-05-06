First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $101.13 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average of $107.70.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

