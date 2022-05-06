First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 141,279 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141,279 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,480,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

NYSE VLO opened at $127.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average is $85.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.