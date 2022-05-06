First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 49,744 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,744 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 247,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,219,000 after buying an additional 67,587 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

ITW stock opened at $208.17 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.25 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

