First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,988 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.