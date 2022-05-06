First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 6,028 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $92.05. The company has a market cap of $384.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.62.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.