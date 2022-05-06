First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 771.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 2.86% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 169.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 385.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 58,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

