First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Stake Cut by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

LDSF opened at $19.15 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

