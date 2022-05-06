First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Reduced by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,193 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 113,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.09 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65.

