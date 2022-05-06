First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $101.42

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.42 and last traded at $102.12, with a volume of 705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $72,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

