FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 152,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

