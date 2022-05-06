Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Fiverr International reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $164,413,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 653.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 846.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $5,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. 39,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,767. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.49.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

