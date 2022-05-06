Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.83

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.83 and last traded at $46.87, with a volume of 6854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $102.49.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fiverr International by 125.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $5,141,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Fiverr International by 39.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

