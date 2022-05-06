FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.45-15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.335-3.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.88.

FLT stock traded down $19.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.26. 888,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $290.14.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,159,000 after buying an additional 143,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after buying an additional 111,943 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,927,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

