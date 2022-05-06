FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $805-825 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.35 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.45-15.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.88.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $19.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.26. 888,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,960. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $290.14. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

