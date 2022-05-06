Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 146,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. Flex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Flex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Flex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.