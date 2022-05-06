Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60-7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.Flex also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.09-2.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

FLEX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,033,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,563. Flex has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Flex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Flex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Flex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Flex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Flex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

