Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

