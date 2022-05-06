Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.92.

Shares of FND opened at $79.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $153,975,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $96,997,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 75.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 703,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after purchasing an additional 303,436 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

