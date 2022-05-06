Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.51

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.51 and last traded at $74.24, with a volume of 19237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.46.

Several research firms recently commented on FND. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.62.

The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.26.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

