Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 22,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,657,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

