Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.18. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 8,400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.75 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

