Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Foraco International SA (TSE:FARGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.18. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 8,400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.75 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Foraco International (TSE:FARGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

