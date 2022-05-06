Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $358.95.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock traded down $10.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $195.96 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.