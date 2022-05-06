Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35-4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.10 EPS.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $284.52 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $195.96 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $358.95.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 534,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,257,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

