Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00 to $5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.500 billion to $1.530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10 to $1.25 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FOXF traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,131. Fox Factory has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.69.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

