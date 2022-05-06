Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 389,638 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,470,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 85.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,209 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 356,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 132,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 146.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 128,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AAN opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $647.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 15.73%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

