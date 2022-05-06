Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 8,035 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,889,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 302,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EchoStar by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 256,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EchoStar by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after purchasing an additional 86,627 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EchoStar by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 80,885 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

