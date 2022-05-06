Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FibroGen by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $30.12.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

