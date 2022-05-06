Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 20,929 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Ashford Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

AHT stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AHT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.