Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $180,000 in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,716 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.87. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

