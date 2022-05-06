Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 17,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECPG shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

