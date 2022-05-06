Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Sleep Number by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 248,550 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,357,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sleep Number by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 169,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sleep Number by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $960.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. Piper Sandler downgraded Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

