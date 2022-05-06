Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 12,491 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 110,303 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 339,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.96) to GBX 147 ($1.84) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.53.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

