Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 948 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 169.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Shares of AAP opened at $201.33 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.