Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $150.54. 720,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,603. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $144.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

