Franklin Electric (FELE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) recently:

5/5/2022 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

4/29/2022 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

4/29/2022 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2022 – Franklin Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $86.00.

4/19/2022 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

3/31/2022 – Franklin Electric is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

FELE traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.72. 2,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,346. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Get Franklin Electric Co Inc alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.