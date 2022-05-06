Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.25. 95,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,941. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

