freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €21.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.53) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.37) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.77 ($26.07).

Shares of FRA FNTN traded down €0.08 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €26.36 ($27.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,209 shares. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($34.65). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.80.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

