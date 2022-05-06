Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €83.40 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($87.79) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($51.26) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($71.58) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.94 ($68.35).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €59.10 ($62.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion and a PE ratio of 17.53. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €50.98 ($53.66) and a 12-month high of €71.14 ($74.88). The business has a 50 day moving average of €59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

