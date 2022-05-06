Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 48089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Freshlocal Solutions from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Freshlocal Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

