Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Oppenheimer

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.40.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $183.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,390,000 after acquiring an additional 56,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

