Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Posts Earnings Results

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Freshworks updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.06) EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. 76,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,786. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38. Freshworks has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $53.36.

In other news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 2,828,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $81,706.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,108.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,982,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $7,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,412,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 135,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

