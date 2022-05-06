FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 53,778 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,778 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,000. Walmart accounts for 1.5% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 344.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.56. 11,332,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,990,054. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $411.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

